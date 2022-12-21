To celebrate the Yuletide, Anambra state civil service workers will get an extra N15,000 as a Christmas bonus

Apart from the bonus, the workers will also get a 10 per cent salary increase which commences from January 2023

Addressing the workers, Governor Chukwuma Soludo acknowledged that the money is not much and said he wished the government could do more

Awka - Professor Chukwuma Soludo, governor of Anambra, has approved N15,000 as a Christmas bonus for civil servants in the state.

The governor also announced a 10 per cent salary increase for civil servants in the state, according to a statement by Christian Aburime, his chief press secretary.

Governor Soludo said the economic situation has made it difficult to meet the expectations of all workers. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The statement seen by Legit.ng noted that Soludo made the announcements at the celebration of the ‘2022 Public Service Day'' on Tuesday, December 20, in Awka, the Anambra state capital.

At the event, the governor spoke on the theme ''Performance Management System: Impact on the Nigerian Public Service.''

His words:

"On the issue of Christmas rice, we reviewed how it's done in the past and discovered that it is no longer tenable. I understand, in previous years, that the past government gave 25kg bags of rice to civil servants for Christmas.

"The state of Nigeria is bad. Everybody is complaining. Prices are rising very fast. I look at you and wonder how you cope. Today, 50kg bag of rice costs over N40,000. That's beyond the salary of a graduate in the public service. Something is not right!

"What we will do instead, between today and tomorrow, we will first of all make sure that our pensioners are taken care of, to demonstrate good faith.

"I wish we could do much more but today, you will receive an alert of N15,000 as Christmas bonus.

"The income is not increasing; government revenue is not increasing. We cannot print money. I understand what you feel and wish that our revenue will go up so we can multiply what comes to you in proportion to Nigeria's inflation."

The event also featured the presentation of certificates of recognition to 33 workers for their exemplary services and dedication.

