Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering political campaigns and elections

Nnewi, Anambra state - The family of late Chief Paul Obidike has announced the death of their beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Chief Mrs Cecilia Obidike of Ndimgbu Otolo Nnewi in Nnewi North local government area of Anambra state.

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and one of the children of the deceased, Obidike Chukwuebuka, disclosed this in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, March 30.

Chief Mrs Cecilia Obidike of Ndimgbu, mother of an APC chieftain, Obidike Chukwuebuka, has died. Photo credit: Obidike Chukwuebuka

"Nothing can be more heartbreaking than losing a mother. My mother died in the late hours of 29th of March, 2024, being Good Friday," he said.

How Chief Mrs Cecilia Obidike died - Obidike

According to Obidike, Mrs Cecilia died after a brief illness.

Legit.ng gathers that the deceased was survived by children and grandchildren.

Obidike, who issued the statement on behalf of the family disclosed that the burial date shall be announced even as the condolence register is opened.

Nigerians send condolences to Obidike

Reacting to Obidike's post on social media, Kodilichukwu Okelekwe said:

"What a sad and painful loss! Please accept my deep and heartfelt condolences!!! May her gentle soul find rest in the bosom of the Lord: Amen!!!"

Sam Akwafuo said:

"My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time. May her soul rest peacefully in the Lord."

Chibuzo Nwabue said:

"So sorry bro for the demise of your mum. May her soul rest in peace. Amen."

Nemelum Rita said:

"Take heart nna, still remember the little smile on her face when my sis and I visited her early January. God rest her beautiful soul, she fought well."

APC chieftain Ojougboh slumps, dies

In another report, Cairo Ojougboh, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and former member of the House of Representatives, who represented the Ika federal constituency of Delta state at the national assembly, recently died.

Ojougboh, renowned for his outspoken personality, reportedly died on Wednesday, February 7, while watching Nigeria's semi-final clash against South Africa at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“As soon as a penalty kick was awarded against Nigeria during the AFCON match with South Africa on Wednesday’s semi-final clash in Bouake, Ivory Coast, he slumped," a source said.

