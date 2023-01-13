President Muhammadu Buhari has been praised for appointing Lauretta Onochie as the new management board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

According to the forum headed by Bassey James, Onochie is a true daughter of the Niger Delta who knows the terrain very well

Meanwhile, the new board has been urged to, a a matter of urgency implement the master plan of the region

Some southern youths have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Lauretta Onochie, a former assistant to the president on new media as the chairman of the new management board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Bassey James, the national president of Southern Youths Development Forum Inc in a statement commended Buhari for appointing Lauretta Onochie as the chairperson of the NDDC.

Buhari has been praised for appointing Lauretta Onochie as chairman of NDDC. Photo credit: Lauretta Onochie

Source: UGC

James made this known in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, Rivers states, on Thursday, December 12, and made available to Legit.ng, after a stakeholders meeting of several representatives of Niger Delta youth groups for the 2023 general elections

Going further, the forum in the statement appealed to the youths in the region not to allow themselves to be used against the region, especially during the elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

James said:

"We want to say a big thank you to Mr President for listening to the voices of our people, we equally thank him for considering one of the Amazon of the region Ms Laureta Onochie as chairman of the NDDC."

"The chairman is a true daughter of the South-south who knows the terrain very well having worked in Cross River state for years as a teacher.

"This is one appointment that has given hope to us. We are very confident that she will perform creditably and the region will see great changes both on infrastructures, security, human capacity, women and youth development. In fact, a letter of appreciation will be sent to Mr President and Hon minister of Niger Delta Affairs."

Going further, the forum urged the new NDDC board to urgently implement the master plan of the region.

Other leaders of the forum include Eneke Simon and Stephen Maduka.

Trouble hits Code of Conduct Bureau, Buhari's intervention seriously needed

The Federal Commissioners of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and Board Chairman, Prof. Mohammed Isah, are divided over management issues.

The commissioners had written a petition, dated August 29, 2022, to President Muhammadu Buhari, through the Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

They are Dr. Emmanuel Attah, Prof. Samuel Ogundare, Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, Dr. Olayinka Balogun (a retired CP), and Barr. Ben Umeano. The officials accused Isah of corruption, high-handedness, and transfer of staff without reference to the board, in contravention of extant provisions.

Source: Legit.ng