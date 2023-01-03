The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele has reacted to the alleged N89trn stamp duty fraud levelled against him

Emefiele in a letter sent to the Gudaji Kazaure, the lawmaker who made the alleged claim wants to go to court

According to Kazaure, the letter contained a three weeks ultimatum to retract his statement or face legal battle

The central bank governor Godwin Emefiele through his legal team has officially issued a three weeks deadline to Gudaji Kazaure, the House of Representative member who alleged that N89 trillion of stamp duty charge was missing from the coffers of the CBN.

Kazuare himself made this development known on Sunday, December 1 during an interview on Facebook life with Voice of America (VOA) reporter, Nasir El-Hikaya.

CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele has been a subject of controversy over the strong allegations made by a popular lawmaker, Gudaji Kazaure. Photo: CBN

Kazaure stated that a letter was served to him by the CBN governor who demanded that he retracted his statement or face legal consequences, including the payment of N500 million for alleged defamatory comments.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, Kazaure was quoted saying:

"I received a letter from Mr Emeifele through his lawyer, demanding that I go to radio, TV stations and the Brekete family, including five national newspapers, and retract the statement I made against the Central Bank.

“The lawyer also asked me to pay N500 million in damages for alleged defamation of character; otherwise, I will be sued for defamation in a court of law."

While speaking during the interview, Kazaure maintained that his claims were true and that he is willing to back them up in a court of law with a series of documents available to him.

He said:

"I have documents to back up all my claims. The claims were not concocted, I have documents containing the presidential directives, and supporting evidence to show where the CBN erred.

“In fact, we still have some confidential documents that haven’t been released to the public yet."

