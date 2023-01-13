The Central bank of Nigeria will hold its first Monetary Policy Meeting for 2023 in a few days' time

The meeting can not hold without the Emefiele CBN governor as enshrined in CBN's act

The confusion around Emefiele's whereabouts which is forcing Experts to ask questions comes amid threats DSS is planning to arrest

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the 2023 meeting schedule of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), with the first set to hold on Monday, January 23, 2023.

MPC is a committee of the central bank established under CBN Decree 1999 (Amendment) and CBN Act of 2007 (Amended) to facilitate the attainment of price stability and to support the economic policy of the Federal Government.

The body is presided over by the CBN governor, a duty Godwin Emefiele has never missed since June 2014 he assumed office.

CBN set to hold its first MPC meeting for 2023 Credit: @cbn

Source: Getty Images

Confusions about the CBN governor where about

However, with the recent discussion about Emefiele's whereabouts, experts are wondering how the meeting will proceed because the CBN Act does not provide an alternate chairperson.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The media has been agog with information about the DSS's plans to arrest of Emefiele over charges of terrorism financing and economic crimes.

Although the move has been stopped by the Federal High Court in Abuja, there remain rumors that Emefiele could still be arrested when he returns from a UK trip.

PremuimTimes reported that Emefiele has secretly returned to Nigeria but there is yet to be official confirmation or public appearance.

A similar story of Emefiele's return was reported in the Punch newspaper.

Experts ask questions about Emefiele whereabout

Oby Ezekwesili, a former vice president of the World Bank, Africa Region, asked on Twitter recently.

“Where is the central bank governor, Godwin Emefiele really? something very strange appears to be going on with the head of our monetary authority, CBN. Has anyone seen any information on Emefiele lately?”

Also, Taiwo Oyedele, head of tax and corporate advisory services at PwC, said:

“It is possible for the CBN governor to chair the next MPC meeting remotely in the event that he is unable to attend the meeting physically.”

He also added that the CBN Act requires the governor to chair the meeting of the MPC without any specific provision for an alternative chair in his absence.

10 things to know as CBN cash withdrawal policy kicks off

Meanwhile, in another report, commercial banks in the country have started the implementation of the CBN cash withdrawal policy

The policy goal is to increase the number of transactions conducted electronically while reducing the amount of physical cash that is used in the economy

Here are the ten things to know about the cash withdrawal policy and how it affects a bank customer.

Source: Legit.ng