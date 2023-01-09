For 21 days, members of the Salvation Ministries in Port Harcourt who are couples have been asked to stay away from having affairs with themselves

According to the founder of the church, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, on Sunday, January 8, the congregation will go into prayer and fasting

Ibiyeomie, quoting from 1 Corinthians 7:5, said abstinence will not kill anyone at least for a period of three weeks

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the founder of Salvation Ministries in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital, has ordered married couples in his church to abstain from having affairs with themselves for the next 21 days.

During the church's first Sunday service for 2023 held on Sunday, January 9, Ibiyeomie stated that within the period of three weeks, the congregation will go into prayer and fasting and that physical intimacy is not allowed, PM News reports.

The cleric said staying away from sexual affairs will not kill anyone (Photo: @smhosglobal)

Source: Twitter

Pastor Ibiyeomie backs position with Bible

The outspoken Christian cleric noted that abstinence from affairs will not and does not kill anyone and that the Bible in 1 Corinthians 7:5 recommends it for spouses during fasting.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He cautioned those who believe that they can break their fasting with food and sexual affairs for the day to stir clear from it and drop such a mentality which he said is associated with persons who wish to twist the Bible to gratify their fleshly lust.

His words:

“Abstain from $ex this fasting season because I’ve heard people say, ‘My husband said that once e break since we eat food, we should eat this one too’! So, ah! I’ve heard it! As a pastor, they say please talk to my husband that we are fasting!

“They are not sinners, two of them are members of the Church! They said, ‘Since we eat food, this one too’! Please 1 Corinthians 7:5, let’s close! All the married people read this Scripture! That you break with food doesn’t mean you should break with everything!

“Twenty-one days ‘no go kill you!’ Stay away from that area! Life is not about $ex. This is not the time to sleep with your husband and wife! Can you hear what I’m saying? From tomorrow, close that place till twenty-one days!

“...You know people, when it comes to bad things they preach the Bible! They won’t read! They say, ‘Since we break with food, why don’t we break for the other one?’ When we break finish’, we will continue the fasting! ‘Na lie!’ It’s not so oh.”

2023: Peter Obi meets Ibiyeomie, releases message, photos

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has disclosed how blessed and enriched he was to have met Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministry in Port Harcourt, Rivers recently.

Via his Facebook page on Sunday, November 20, Obi stated that it was a rare privilege to listen to Pastor Ibiyeomie preach on godliness, diligence, and productiveness.

According to the Anambra former governor, these are values he always advocates for.

Source: Legit.ng