Fraud allegations have caused a leadership crisis in the Yoruba Self-Determination Struggle, also known as Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide

Wale Adeniran, the leader and chairman of the group, announced his resignation to allow a thorough investigation into the allegations

The Yoruba Nation leader challenged whoever might have evidence against him to come forward and make it known to the public

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Wale Adeniran, the leader and chairman of Yoruba Self-Determination Struggle, also known as Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, has resigned his membership from the group over allegations of fraud and embezzlement.

Adeniran announced his resignation in a video uploaded on a YouTube channel, Omoboriowo media, on Saturday, January 7.

Wale Adeniran, the leader and chairman of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide has resigned. Photo credits: Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket, Dave Rushen/SOPA Images/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

The Yoruba Nation leader said he stepped aside to allow a thorough investigation into the allegation of fraud levelled against him.

Adeniran challenged whoever might have evidence against him or who might have sent money to the organisation through him to come forward and make it known to the public.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He called on Yoruba elders to set up a committee to probe the allegations against him.

His words:

“I want to use this medium to step aside as Chairman of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, as member of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, I step down as the participant in the Yoruba Nation struggle so as to allow for unfettered investigations of all these allegations.

“Because in all developed parts of the world, what they normally do is that, if there is an allegation against public office holder, he or she will step aside to allow thorough investigation, that’s what I’m doing right now.

“I thank you all, and whatever comes out after the investigation should be made public. There shouldn’t be secret there. They should publicise the outcome of the investigation because all Yoruba must know the truth about the fraud allegation involving the struggle. Thank you."

Another Yoruba Nation official Maxwell Adeleye steps aside

Meanwhile, Maxwell Adeleye, the communications manager of the immediate past leader and chairman of the group, Banji Akintoye, has also withdrawn from the group.

According to The Punch, Adeleye said he stepped aside and withdrew from the agitation for an Independent Yoruba nation under its current leadership with effect from Friday, January 6.

“May I inform members of the public that I stepped aside as the Communications Manager of Professor Banji Akintoye since August 5, 2022 and finally cut-off communication with the historian since October 31, 2022. I have also resigned my membership of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide,” he stated.

Ilana Omo Oodua: Banji Akintoye steps aside

Legit.ng recalls that Adeniran took over when Professor Banji Akintoye resigned as the national leader of the Yoruba self-determination group.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the national secretary of the group, Tunde Amusat, on Thursday, December 22, indicated that Akintoye handed over the leadership of the group to his ex-deputy, Professor Adeniran.

According to the statement, Akintoye handed over the leadership of the group to Adeniran because of old age.

Source: Legit.ng