The community of Ikare-Akoko in Ondo state has been placed on lockdown following an ugly incident

It was gathered that pandemonium occurred when two youth groups clashed shortly after the end of a new year's festival in the community

The tragic incident led to the loss of lives and properties perpetrated by some suspected hoodlums

Ondo, Ikare - The governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, ordered a 24-hour curfew on Ikare Akoko following a chaotic incident that transpired in the popular community.

As reported by Punch, the imposing of the curfew by the state government was conveyed via a statement issued on Thursday, January 5.

A clash between two youth groups was said to have caused chaos in Ikare-Akoko of Ondo state. Photo: Richard Olatunde

The statement reads:

“A 24-hour curfew has been imposed on Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State, with immediate effect.

“The decision was made at the State Security Council meeting chaired by the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN."

Legit.ng gathered that the imposition of the curfew was due to a brawl between two youth groups shortly after a new year festival in the community.

The incident was reported to have led to the death of some persons, while shops and vehicles were vandalized and razed by some suspected hoodlums during the heated brawl.

According to the statement:

“This follows the escalated violent clash in the town since Tuesday which has continued unabated, despite the meeting held by the Government and the Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadiri Momoh and Owa Ale of Iyometa, Oba Adeleke Adegbite to rein-in their subjects.

“Security agencies have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the order just as investigations are already on to unravel the real cause(s) of the violent clash.

“For emphasis, Ikare Akoko has been closed down for any unauthorised human movement and activity until further notice.”

