The lawmaker representing the lmo West senatorial, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has debunked the claims that he has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Okorocha, a former governor of Imo state stated that he is still a bonafide member of the ruling party.

Former Governor Rochas Okorocha has debunked the claim that he left the APC for PDP. Imo state government

The Nation reports that the former govenror contrary to the claim, he has no plans of leaving the party.

Okorocha had appeared in a viral photo with former governor Emeka Ihedioha at a burial ceremony of the mother of one of his aides Pascal Uju

A statement by r eleased by Okorocha's special adviser on media, Sam. Onwuemeodo, ssid that the Senator said he could not have joined PDP in a burial ceremony.

Onwuemeodo said:

“Photographers were taking their shots without anybody being conscious of any attendant mischief, since the political leaders were all there, for Honourable Uju mother’s burial.

"lt was not a political rally."

