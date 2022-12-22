The national leader of the Yoruba self-determination group, Professor Banji Akintoye, has announced his resignation as the leader of the group popularly known as the Yoruba nation

There were earlier claims that Akintoye resigned because of the in-fighting within the Yoruba nation group

But a statement from the secretary of the group, Tunde Amusat, Akintoye resigned because of old age and weakened body system

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Professor Banji Akintoye, the national leader of the Yoruba self-determination group, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, has resigned from his position.

In a statement by the national secretary of the group, Tunde Amusat, on Thursday, December 22, and sent to Legit.ng, it was disclosed that the professor handed over the leadership of the group to his ex-deputy, Professor Wale Adeniran.

Akintoye steps aside as national leader of Yoruba nation agitators Photo Credit: DAWN Commission

Source: UGC

Why Akintoye resign as national leader of Ilana Omo Oodu

According to the statement, Akintoye handed over the leadership of the group to Adeniran because of his old age and weakened body system.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Amusat added that the worldwide Ilana Omo Oodua held its congress on December 17, where it accepted the resignation of the former national leader and accepted Adeniran as the new leader of the self-determination group.

The statement added that Adeniran's position as the national chairman is accommodated in the proposed amendment constitution and that the next worldwide congress of the group will be held before the end of 2022 for clarity by registered members.

The statement reads in part:

“As for our current difficulties in Ilana, I am sure you would testify that I am not leaving because of them, and that, in general, even the greatest of difficulties never make me quit. I am imbued with a God-given confidence that I can bear all things and solve the most tortuous complications among men, because God in His mercy has given me the gift of a heart that loves all persons in all situations."

Yoruba nation apex group suffers great setback as 2 prominent figures dump Akintoye

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, the apex Yoruba nation group agitator, has suffered a great setback as two of its prominent leaders resigned.

Professor Wale Adeniran, the deputy Alana of the group, tendered his resignation letter, taking effect on Sunday.

Adeniran's resignation came barely 48 hours after the group's spokesperson, Maxwell Adeleye, also resigned from the group.

Source: Legit.ng