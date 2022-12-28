The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that seven people were killed at the Calabar Carnival when a car lost control and rammed into a crowd of onlookers.

Premium Times reports that the corps also noted that 29 others were injured during the mishap which occurred on Tuesday, December 27.

Seven people have been killed in the Calabar Carnival on Tuesday, December 27. Photo: Caroline Yaakugh

Confirming the incident, the sector commander of the FRSC, Maikano Hassan, said that the unfortunate incident happened right in front of the Jumat Mosque in Bogobiri, Calabar.

Hassan noted that it took place at the time when bikers at the location were having their Bikers Carnival activity, which is part of the carnival.

According to the FRSC sector commander, those injured in the incident include 21 male adults, three women, two male children and three female children.

He also noted that those who were injured were immediately rushed to the Naval hospital and the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital for prompt medical attention while the deceased have been deposited in the two hospitals in Calabar.

Details of the mishap

Speaking further, Hassan said that the incident happened when a Toyota Camry car lost control and rammed into a crowd of onlookers during the carnival.

It was gathered that the governor of Cross River state, Ben Ayade, was already seated at the event centre with some other dignitaries in attendance when the incident occurred.

The mishap immediately brought the day five activities to a sudden end.

