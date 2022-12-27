The Lagos state police command on Tuesday, December 27, said that two officers arrested alongside ASP Dambri Vandi, over the killing of a Lagos-based female lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem has been released.

Vanguard reports that the officers were released because an investigation by the police showed that they were not involved in the killing of the late lawyer.

The Lagos police have released two officers earlier arrested over the killing of Bolanle Raheem. Photo: Bolanle Raheem

Confirming the officers' release, the spokesperson for the Lagos police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the personnel were taken into protective custody immediately after Bolanle was shot and killed by their colleague and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a thorough investigation.

Hundeyin said:

“The two policemen arrested with ASP, who killed the lawyer will be released today (Tuesday) after giving their testimonies to the command.

“They were arrested because they saw what happened. They were not the ones who allegedly killed the woman.

“They have given their stories on what happened and the CP has ordered that they should be released while investigations continue."

Describing the incident as embarrassing, Hundeyin also noted that once the police finalise on its investigation the officer will be charged in court immediately.

He urged the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association and its members to remain calm as the police are working effortlessly to ensure that such action that is against the standard operating procedure (SOP) and rules of engagement of the Force is handled accordingly.

He added:

“Beyond this incident, the Nigeria Police Force will carry out a reappraisal of its rules of engagement, to put an end to such avoidable ugly incidents."

