Tragedy struck in Oyo state on Thursday, December 29, when a yet-to-be-identified man reportedly died while buying fuel at a station.

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

The Punch reports that the incident occurred at the Oluyole Estate, in the Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State.

A man has died while waiting in a fuel queue. Photo: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

esidents and other customers of the fuel station who spoke on the matter said that nobody was aware of what happened to the man.

Some of the customers said the man had rested his head on his steering wheel and it was until other customers tried using their car horns to alert him to move that they realised he was dead.

It was gathered that the deceased man's car with plate number AKD 878 GP was moved to the nearest police station.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His body has since been deposited at an undisclosed morgue.

A source said:

“The man’s identity is still unknown. He looked like an Alhaji and was sitting in his car with one leg on the pedal while the other on the ground with his door opened.”

The fuel station manager reacts

Confirming the incident, the manager of the fuel station who simply identified himself as Joseph said the case had been reported to the police, and the body was taken away.

Tears, mourning as top APC chieftain dies in car accident

A top chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) died in a car accident along the Lau Road in Jalingo, Taraba state.

Honourable Abdullahi Kanti who was the governorship campaign director for the APC died on Tuesday, December 27.

The APC governorship candidate in the state, Emmanuel Bwacha, described Kanti's death as a personal loss for him.

Tears in North Central state as kidnappers kill 3 siblings, motorcyclist after collecting N60m ransom

Three siblings from the same father have been killed by some kidnappers operating in Taraba state.

The kidnappers were said to have killed their victims and a motorcyclist after collecting a ransom of N60 million.

Sources within the state said the motorcyclist was handed the money by the three victims' father - a cattle dealer - to deliver to the kidnappers who ended up killing him.

Source: Legit.ng