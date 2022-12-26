President Buhari has been criticised for failing to keep to his lofty promises made to Nigerians while campaigning in 2014 ahead of the 2015 presidential election

Bishop Kukah, in his Christmas Day message, cited nepotism as a major factor that characterized this administration

The cleric said Buhari's health has improved over the years, as he wished Nigerians enjoyed a fraction of such improvement

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan-Kukah, has once again criticised the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government, saying Nigerians are worse off.

In his Christmas message at St. Mary Catholic Church, Sokoto, on Sunday, December 25, Kukah said Buhari is leaving Nigerians “far more vulnerable” than when he assumed office on May 29, 2015, Channels TV reported.

He stated:

“It is sad that despite your lofty promises, you are leaving us far more vulnerable than when you came."

According to him, Buhari's promise to fight corruption was not fulfilled as nepotism has been the order of the day.

He noted that while the president would be leaving office in good health, millions of Nigerians were in pain due to his failure to fulfil his promises to fix the country.

"We know that you are healthier now than you were before. We can see it in the spring in your steps, the thousands of miles you have continued to cover as you travel abroad. May God give you more years of good health.

“However, I also wish that millions of our citizens had a chance to enjoy just a fraction of your own health by a measurable improvement in the quality of health care in our country."

Nigerians need a new strategy

The bishop recalled how Buhari's government promised to rescue scores of school children held captive by insurgents and bandits, lamenting that he also failed to do so, Premium Times reported.

Kukah called for a change of strategy on the part of the masses to dethrone arrogant leaders who were determined to destroy Nigeria.

The cleric, however, commended Buhari for the efforts made in the area of infrastructure and in seeking to end malpractices in the electoral processes.

Bishop Kukah attacks Buhari, APC over same faith ticket

Kukah has attacked Buhari several times on his policies and inability to tackle corruption.

In August, the popular cleric took a swipe at President Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), for assenting to the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket for the 2023 elections.

He noted that the same faith ticket move shows the insensitivity of the APC-led administration.

The cleric agreed that religious manipulation by politicians has become “part and parcel of our politics” but challenged Nigerians who voted on such grounds to evaluate the dividends of such a decision.

