Former chieftain of the ruling All Progress Congress, Timi Frank has exposed a plot to assassinate the governor of CBN, Goldwin Emefiele

He called on the United States and the United Kingdom to intercede and ensure a clampdown on the alleged plot

Frank also called on the European Union to take action as the IMF to save the life and job of Godwin

FCT, Abuja - The United States, the United Kingdom, and other international bodies have been alerted over an alleged plot to assassinate the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Comrade Timi Frank, the former deputy national publicity secretary of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), made this allegation in a statement issued in Abuja.

Timi Frank is the former deputy national publicity secretary of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC). Photo: Timi Frank

Source: Depositphotos

According to the Daily Independent report, Frank called on the European Union, World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to intervene and save Emefiele from an imminent attack on his life and job.

Frank’s allegation is coming hours after rumours making the rounds say that the Department of State Services (DSS) is planning to arrest the CBN governor because he was financing terrorism.

Frank said:

“I have it on good authority that some members of the present administration led by the APC in collaboration with some security agencies are planning to assassinate Governor Emefiele.

“To me, it’s a plot to destabilise next year’s general elections. I plead with the nation’s security agencies and their cohorts to halt this devious plan in the country’s interest.”

In his statement, he cited the minister of communications and digital economy, who had past Islamic messages where he supported the extremist terrorist group, Al-Qaeda, and Boko Haram.

Similarly, he pointed out how the DSS has failed to probe the emergence of photos and images of Senator Kashim Shettima, the vice presidential candidate of the APC, have been seen dining with Boko Haram leaders.

He said:

“Also, one of the Vice Presidential candidates who has been seen dining with Boko Haram leaders, including taking pictures with them, has not been questioned or arrested by the DSS.

“It is worthy of note that the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had revealed in the past that six top Nigerians were part of those funding terrorism in Nigeria.

“The DSS has done nothing to bring these persons to justice, yet the agency is allegedly being swift in weaving a charge of terrorism financing against Emefiele.”

He further stated that the alleged plot is to disrupt the free flow of the 2023 polls.

Frank said:

“It is crystal clear that this plot is not far from the politics of 2023. Therefore, we appeal to the international community to wade in and call the people who want to execute this gross illegality against the CBN Governor to order.”

Source: Legit.ng