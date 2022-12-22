The presidency has declined to comment on the reported move by the DSS to arrest the governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele

Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu explained that the presidency will not comment on the matter as it is still in court

The secret police had filed a suit seeking to arrest and detain the CBN chief over terrorism financing allegations but the court rejected it

State House, Abuja - The Presidency says it will not comment on the reported move by the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, as the matter is still in court.

The Punch reported that the response was given by presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu when contacted to comment on the raging issue.

Presidency declined to comment on the controversies surrounding the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele.

“We are not commenting on this because the matter is in court. Thanks for contacting us,” Shehu responded on Wednesday, December 21.

How DSS allegedly made move to arrest Emefiele

Multiple media reports indicate that the DSS had filed a suit seeking to arrest and detain Emefiele over terrorism financing charges.

However, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja, Justice John Tsoho, rejected the suit, which was said to have been filed by the applicant in the absence of the respondent.

The judge said the secret police did not provide any concrete evidence to substantiate its claims that Emefiele was involved in terrorism financing and economic crimes.

Meanwhile, before the court ruling, a Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) had earlier criticised the DSS' move to arrest the CBN chief.

The coalition led by Tochukwu Ohazuruike on Monday, December 19, raised an alarm that there was a plot by the DSS to frame Emefiele for terrorism and remove him from office.

Alleged terrorism financing: Fani-Kayode tackles Emefiele, accuses CBN governor of refusing to report to DSS

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), berated Emefiele, accusing him of refusing to report to the DSS to answer questions on terrorism.

The former minister of aviation alleged that the CBN chief was asked to report to the DSS to answer questions on terrorism allegations but he refused to do so.

"Is Godwin Emefiele, Gov. of Central Bank, above the law?" he asked.

