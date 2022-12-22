The 2023 Appropriation Bill will have to wait until after the 2022 Christmas celebration as lawmakers will be on holiday soon

In fact, sources have it that members of the National Assembly will embark on the Christmas holiday on Thursday, December 22

Also, House Committee on Appropriations will not be submitting its report for the passing of the national budget on Thursday

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

There are strong indications that the National Assembly (NASS) will pass the 2023 Appropriation Bill next after the 2022 Christmas celebration.

As reported by Punch, the leadership of NASS had indicated that the national budget for 2023 would be passed on Thursday, December 22, when the lawmakers were expected to embark on Christmas and New Year break.

Members of the House will embark on holiday on Thursday, December 22 (Photo: @SpeakerGbaja)

Source: Twitter

However, it has been gathered that the House Committee on Appropriations will not lay its report on the money bill on Thursday.

2023 budget: Aso Rock to spend N14bn on internet data subscription

Details from the 2023 budget had revealed that the internet subscription of the state house in Abuja will gulp the sum of N14 billion.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

As gathered by Legit.ng, the total sum will also go telephone charges, stationaries, and a host of other related charges.

Meanwhile, a further breakdown of the budget revealed that N67.1 will be for internet subscription at the state house, and stationaries, as well as computers, will go for N79m.

Also contained in the budget are electricity charges which are expected to gulp N35.9m, telephone charges will go for N306.2m, and 40.6 million for water supply.

Other charges include personnel costs (1.6bn), books, and newspapers (N35m), with N26.4m going for newspapers and N8.5m for books.

2023 Budget: Buhari, Osinbajo to spend a combined N11.92bn for feeding, trips abroad

In a similar vein, N11.92bn had also been earmarked for food items and foreign trips for the president and his vice. Also, the money also covers refreshments, kitchen accessories, and other related items.

Meanwhile, the sum of N1.58bn had been earmarked for aircraft maintenance and N1.60bn for the overhaul of the Gulfstream GV and CL605 aircraft engines.

Source: Legit.ng