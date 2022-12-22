INEC has accepted that there is overvoting in some polling units during the 2022 governorship election in Osun state

This was disclosed at the resumed hearing of the governorship petition tribunal headed by Justice Tertse Kume

Recall that Adegboyega Oyetola of the APC is challenging the victory of of Governor Ademola Adeleke

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

In a development that will gladden the hearts of supporters of former governor Adegboyega Oyetola and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Osun state, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has made a vital admission at the ongoing election tribunal in Osogbo.

INEC made the admission that was “seemingly” overvoting in some polling units during the July 16 governorship election in the state when deputy director in charge of Information and Communication Technology, Abimbola Oladunjoye, was under cross-examination, Vanguard Newspaper reports.

NEC admits over voting at Osun tribunal. Photo credit: Deji Adebayo

Source: Facebook

Recall that Oyetola and the APC are challenging the declaration of Governor Ademola Adeleke by INEC before the Justice Tertse Kume-led election petition tribunal sitting in the state.

The Justice Kume-led panel admitted and marked the 976 BVAS machines as exhibit, Voice of Nigeria added.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ademola Adeleke: Real reason security personnel withdraws from Davido's uncle emerges

Meanwhile, the Osun state government has said the reason the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) were withdrawn from Governor Ademola Adeleke was a result of a minor disagreement between the operatives and the police.

Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to the governor, confirmed the development in a statement, adding that it had been reported to the headquarters of the two security agencies for immediate resolution.

Rasheed assured that members of the public have nothing to fear as governance would not stop in the state because of that.

PDP chieftain cries for help, says 'my life under threat after exposing Adeleke's certificate's irregularities'

Legit.ng earlier reported that Akin Adeyi, a chieftain of PDP and ex-DSS official, has alleged that supporters of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state are after his life.

Adeyi, who contested the PDP primary against Adeleke said since he had exposed the irregularities in Adeleke's certificates, he had not had the space to breathe in the state.

The PDP chieftain who contested against Adeleke during the party's primary disclosed this in a petition he wrote to the police and copied the DSS.

Source: Legit.ng