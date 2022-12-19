The PDP and APC have dismissed the insinuation that the DSS withdrew its officers from governor Ademola Adeleke because of the rift Davido's uncle is having with Gboyega Oyetola

It was alleged that the DSS and the police bickered about which of the agency that should provide chief security details and chief security officer to the governor

The DSS reportedly lost in the rivalry and this led to the withdrawal of the operatives of the agency from the governor

Osogbo, Osun - The Osun state government has said the reason the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) were withdrawn from Governor Ademola Adeleke was a result of a minor disagreement between the operatives and the police.

Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to the governor, confirmed the development in a statement, adding that it had been reported to the headquarters of the two security agencies for immediate resolution, The Guardian reported.

What you need to know about DSS withdrawal from Governor Ademola Adeleke's security details

Recall that the governor is an uncle to the popular afro-beat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

Rasheed assured that members of the public have nothing to fear as governance would not stop in the state because of that.

The statement reads in part:

“We reassure members of the public that there is no cause for alarm. The governor is fully secured and governance is proceeding without let or hindrance.”

APC, PDP speaks about the withdrawal of DSS from Davido's uncle's security details

However, the withdrawal of the security operatives has nothing to do with the disagreement between the governor and his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola.

Reliable sources within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The two parties dismissed the claim that the issue was due to the rift between Adeleke and Ademola.

It was alleged that the DSS and the police bickered about which agency should provide the chief details or the chief security officer to the governor.

The DSS was said to have lost to the police and this was why the agency withdrew its operatives from the governor.

