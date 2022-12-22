Uwaoma Olawengwa, the commissioner for industry in Abia state, has resigned from her position in the state while announcing a defection from the PDP to APGA

Olawengwa, while speaking with journalists in Umuahia, said that her reason to leave the government house was private and personal

Okezie Ikpeazu, the governor of Abia state, is one of the key allies of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and stands with him amid the PDP crisis

Umuahia, Abia - The camp of the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has experienced a big shakeup as one of the G5 governors, Okezie Ikpeazu, loses commissioner to All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

According to Tribune, Uwaoma Olawengwa, the former Abia state commissioner for industry, resigned her membership from the state executive council under the leadership of Ikpeazu, an ally of Wike.

Speaking with journalists in Umuahia, Olawengwa said her resignation was due to a personal reason while disclosing that she decided to join APGA so that she can be part of the "progressives in changing the narrative of Abia”.

She disclosed that she personally signed her resignation letter and handed it over to Ikpeazu in person.

She said:

“My reasons for leaving PDP are private and personal but what is important now is that I have resigned from the cabinet and subsequently joined APGA because of my belief that working with the calibre of progressives within the party we can change the trajectory of the state”.

The former commissioner then commended APGA for electing Professor Gregory Ibe as its governorship candidate stating that the state is set to experience massive development if the people of the state vote for him in the 2023 election.

Olawengwa joining APGA could affect the chances of the PDP in the state.

Abia is one of the state Wike can brag of to be supporting him in the rift between him and Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP.

