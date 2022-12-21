The Ondo state government has announced Sunshine Countdown 2022 which will hold in Akure, the state capital

Wale Akinlosotu, the commissioner for Culture and Tourism says the programme is designed to showcase young talents

According to him, many artists including Wasiu Ayinde, Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley; Lanre Teriba among others

Over ten thousands (10, 000) guests including popular artistes across Nigeria are expected to grace Sunshine Countdown 2022.

Sunshine Countdown 2022 which will hold at the spacious Democracy Park on December 31 through January I, 2023 will feature King of Fuji music, Wasiu Ayinde; Popular hip-hop artiste, Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley; Lanre Teriba and Funmi Aragbaye and a host of others including homegrown artistes.

Ondo state government organises 2022 countdown for residents. Photo credit: Richard Olatunde

Briefing journalists on Tuesday in Akure, the Ondo state capital, the state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Wale Akinlosotu, explained that the event which is in partnership with Play Centre Nig Ltd, is designed to showcase young talents, reduce unemployment and boost economic activities of the state.

The commissioner particularly assured the organisers of the event and the people of the state of adequate security of lives and property at the venue and the state at large.

He equally lauded the state Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his unwavering commitment to the development of the state in all sectors.

“Mr Governor has been working very hard to continue to develop investment in Tourism in Ondo state. In the last few years, you will discover that so many hotels and hospitality businesses have sprung up in Ondo state. We want to position Ondo State as the hospitality Centre and the Tourism Centre in Nigeria.

“We now have three airlines that ply Akure Airport. They are fully booked most of the times from Akure to Abuja or from Lagos to Akure. So, Ondo State is fast becoming tourism destination for the people of Nigeria”, Akinlosotu added.

He called on the people across and country to be part of the event which will also witness raffle draw with many prizes to be won.

Earlier, the organiser, Sunshine Count Down 2022, Gbemileke Oyinsan, appreciated the state Governor Akeredolu and the people of the state for their support and massive turnout during the 2021 Sunshine Count Down, saying this year’s edition will be special.

“This year, the vision and mission of Sunshine Count Down has not changed. The idea is to make sure Akure and Ondo State are exposed on the world map. We are targeting the youth specifically because entertainment is the new gold. We are known for the Red Gold which is oil, but we are now tapping into another sector which is the entertainment.

“Base on the success of the last year’s Sunshine Count Down, we are very encouraged and we know we are in the right direction”, he said.

Oyinsan said they have introduced a new thing by bringing in hospitality vendors into the concept to further add colours and improve the economic activities of the state.

He promised a fun filled event and asked the guests to be ready to enjoy every bit of it during the event.

Chairman, Ondo State Signage and Advertisements Agency (OSSAA), Akinwande Akinrodoye, promised massive awareness ahead of the event.

