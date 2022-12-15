Temitope Samuel has emerged winner of Star prize of Ondo state Internal Revenue Services (ODIRS) raffle draw for Motorcycle (Okada) riders

This comes as the state Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS) distributed gifts to motorcyclists as reward for their loyalty

According to Samuel, winning the star price was like a dream, adding that with this, he now becomes owner of two okadas

In efforts to appreciate Okada riders in Ondo state for consistently buying their tickets and contributing to the development of the sunshine state, the Ondo State Internal Revenue Services (ODIRS) through a raffle draw presented different gift items to the riders in fun-filled ceremony in Akure.

Items won by the riders in an event witnessed by Legit.ng include: Bags of rice, standing fan, Semovita, pack of Indomie, groundnut oil and other items.

Ondo state deputy governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa presents a commercial motorcycle (Okada) to Temitope Samuel. Photo credit: Bunmi Omotoye

Also, Temitope Samuel emerged winner of the star prize. He won a motorcycle TVS plus HLX valued at about 520,000, with free insurance ,free number plate,free one -year license and renewal of driver’s license.

While speaking with newsmen at the event which was held at the ODIRs office in Akure, Samuel thanked God and the Ondo State Government for the unexpected gift, promising to be consistent with his ticket collection.

He said:

“I was overwhelmed with joy. I never dreamt that I will become owner of two motorcycles, I bought the one I’m using on instalment.

“For me to be picked from the multitude was not my making but grace of God. I’m not the oldest or the most qualified but this is what is called unmerited favour from the above.

“Within a twinkle of an eyes, I’m now owner of two motorcycles, in the next two months I will pay off the “Okada” I bought on instalment. I will give one out to some to be working for me while I will be hustling with this new one."

Ondo state generates N800 million from okada riders in 11 months

Meanwhile, in what many people will see as a good development, the Ondo state government Ondo State has revealed that the state Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS) generated N800 million from ticket sales to commercial motorcyclists (Okada riders) in 11 months of the outgoing year.

The Ondo state government disclosed this during an event in which commercial motorcyclists were appreciated with different types of mouth watering gifts by the ODIRS.

Governor Akeredolu who was represented by his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, lauded the consistency of commercial motorcyclists in the daily purchase of tickets.

He said his administration would continue to provide an enabling environment for motorcyclists in the state within the stipulated periods given to them.

