Following the conviction of Doyin Okupe, there have been indications that the Labour Party might replace him

Okupe is the director-general of the party's 2023 presidential campaign council who was found guilty of receiving over N200 million cash from Dasuki

Meanwhile, it is reported that from feelers in Labour Party's camp, Akin Oshuntokun is now a front-runner to take Okupe’s position

In what will come as a big blow to Peter Obi, given the unflinching support he enjoys from Doyin Okupe, the Labour Party might have no choice but to replace him as the director-general of its 2023 Presidential Campaign Council.

According to Channels Television, an impeccable source within the party confirmed that talks are already ongoing to replace Okupe.

The report suggested that former presidential aide, Akin Oshuntokun, has emerged as a front-runner to take Okupe’s position.

Recall that Okupe was on Monday, December 19, found guilty of receiving over N200 million cash from former National Security Adviser (NSA) Sambo Dasuki by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

