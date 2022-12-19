Residents in the southeast have been urged to ensure they are totally in support of the emergence of Peter Obi as the 2023 president

This call was made to a former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Victor Umeh

Umeh noted that the southeast needs to fully complement the growing support the LP flag bearer is already gaining from other parts of the country

Former national chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Senator Victor Umeh, has described the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as the only candidate with the capacity to reverse Nigeria's misfortunes.

Umeh, who is now the LP senatorial candidate for Anambra Central district, reasoned that Nigeria, being so divided and devastated presently, needs a man of vision, capacity and commitment like Obi as president.

Victor Umeh has said that Peter Obi is the only 2023 presidential candidate who can reverse Nigeria's woes. Photo: Mokwugwo Solomon

Source: UGC

Umeh made the assertion while addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters and LP stakeholders in Abagana, the headquarters of Njikoka LGA of Anambra State.

He averred that Obi's mission to become president is divine and that every Igbo man should support him, as other Nigerians of different shades of opinions are already rallying around him.

Umeh said:

"Mr. Obi stands out above other contenders, and that is why everybody is working hard to ensure that Nigeria gets the right president in the person of Peter Obi, in 2023.

"He had been governor in Anambra for 8 years, and he did very well. And that is what he is coming to replicate in Nigeria. So, Anambra State and the South East should be seen to be entirely for Peter Obi and the LP, to complement the support the rest of Nigerians are already giving him."

Umeh's mission in Anambra

On his mission to the senate, Umeh said that he is the only senatorial candidate in Anambra Central, who understands the problems of the Igbos in Nigeria.

While assuring Anambra Central of quality and bold representation, if elected, Umeh further urged eligible voters to collect their PVCs ahead of the 2023 elections, to enable them to witness a progressive era in Nigeria, with Peter Obi as president.

In a related development, political stakeholders in the Awka North council area of the state, have endorsed LP and its candidates for the 2023 general elections.

In a recent ceremony to mark the official inauguration of the Victor Umeh Campaign Council at Isuanaocha, the stakeholders assured that the people of the area would vote LP 100 per cent.

They promised to vote Peter Obi for president; Victor Umeh for Senate, Anambra Central; Prof Lilian Orogbu for House of Representatives, Awka North and South; as well as Hon. Ferdinand Onwuje for Awka North State Constituency.

Source: Legit.ng