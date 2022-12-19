Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, said Doyin Okupe's conviction cannot demoralise him

Okupe who is Obi's campaign DG was sentenced to two years imprisonment for breaching the Money Laundering Act, with an option of fine which amounted to 13 million

Reacting, Obi said he is still studying "what is coming out of the court", adding that he believes in the rule of law

Uyo, Akwa Ibom - The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, says the conviction of his campaign council’s director-general, Doyin Okupe, over alleged money laundering would not demoralise him as he seeks to become Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Obi said this during interaction with journalists in Uyo at the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Akwa Ibom state council secretariat on Monday, December 19, according to The Punch.

The former Anambra governor said he was undaunted by the conviction and would continue with his campaign and allow the due process of law to take its course.

His words:

“I am hearing about it (the conviction) just like you. I am still studying what is coming out of the court and everything. I believe in the rule of law. It is not going to demoralise me.

“Today, when I arrived Akwa Ibom somebody asked me why I haven’t been using my aircraft because it has been grounded and all that, and I said to him that nothing demoralises me.

“In my life, I have never stayed where they dropped me, otherwise, I would have been where they dropped me before. This election, if they like, let them do anything about people who are around me. I will get there."

