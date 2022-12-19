A federal high court in Abuja has convicted Doyin Okupe, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and DG of Peter Obi's presidential campaign council

Okupe was convicted for collecting hundreds of million in cash from the former national security adviser, Sambo Dasuki

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the federal high court ruled that the Labour Party stalwart is guilty of contravening section 16(1) and (2) of the money laundering act

FCT, Abuja - Doyin Okupe has been convicted by a federal high court in Abuja over the alleged breaching of the money laundering act.

Okupe is a former senior special assistant on media to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan and director general of the presidential campaign council of the Labour Party, The Nation reported.

Court convicts Peter Obi's ally for money laundering Photo Credit: Nigerian Lawyers

Source: Twitter

Who is Doyin Okupe?

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the court ruled that Okupe is guilty of contravening sections 16(1) & (2) of the money laundering act.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The judgment, which was delivered on Monday, December 19, stated that Okupe accepted cash payment in excess and evaded financial institutions, which contravened the act.

Okupe is before the court for receiving hundreds of millions in cash from the office of the former national security adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki.

Latest about Peter Obi, Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, Dasuki Gate, Labour Party

The judge had stepped down the proceedings till 1:45pm on Monday to allow Okupe to exercise his right to call a witness to testify about his character before the court under Section 310 of the administration of the criminal justice act (ACJA).

The court will then proceed to announce the sentence of the conviction.

2023 Presidency: Labour Party accuses Okupe of squandering N20m mobilisation fund

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Labour Party chairman in Ogun state, Michael Ashade, alleged that Okupe mishandled about N20 million meant for mobilising members of the party for campaigns.

According to Ashade, Okupe received the money to mobilise members of the party for Peter Obi's presidential campaign rally billed to hold in Oyo, but the leader only remited N4m for the state chapter.

The state chapter of the party had earlier suspended Okupe for soome gross misconduct by the national body of the party stepped into the matter.

Source: Legit.ng