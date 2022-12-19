The federal government has provided succour to ex-workers of aviation ground handling service provider -SAHCO

The entitlements of the ex-workers have been paid after the leading airport and aviation service provider was privatised in 2009

The DG of BPE, Mr Alex Okoh, had presented a memo to the council seeking its approval for the payment of the sum ex-SAHCO workers

Aso Rock - The National Council on Privatisation (NCP), presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has approved the sum of N1.371 billion for the settlement of outstanding redundancy benefits owed the ex-workers of Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO).

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng by Osinbajo's spokesman, Laolu Akande, this was one of the highlights of the 6th meeting of the council last Friday, December 16, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr Alex Okoh, had presented a memo to the council seeking its approval to pay the sum due to ex-SAHCO workers.

According to him, the DG informed the council of the protest from the ex-workers, on account of non-payment of their outstanding severance entitlements after their disengagement in 2009.

Akande said after deliberation on the matter, the council approved the outstanding severance entitlements of the ex-workers to be paid.

He said the council also received an update on the development of a 1,650 Mega Watts Hydro Power Plant in Makurdi, Benue state, notably the inauguration of the Project Steering Committee and the engagement of a Transaction Adviser for the project.

The statement added:

“Regarding the update on the concession of the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant, the council was informed that Requests for Qualification were received from 11 consortiums, out of which 3 were shortlisted to present proposals for the concession.

“On restructuring the Kano, Benin, Kaduna, Ibadan, and Port Harcourt DisCos, Council was informed that the notifications of change of directors for all the DisCos had been filed at the Corporate Affairs Commission.

“In contrast, the BPE has issued guidelines to the banks/lenders for the sale of their 60% shares in the assets.

“Further updates were received on the sale of five (5) NIPP Power Plants, particularly the engagements with the Nigerian Governors Forum on the NIPP transaction and the resolution by the governors to constitute a committee to review the transaction and revert to the Bureau.

“The council expressed satisfaction with the BPE's handling of the engagements with the governors on the sale of the NIPP and the federal government's 40% interest in the Aba ring-fenced area.”

