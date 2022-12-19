A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has made a sensitive allegation against the Department of State Services (DSS)

The convener of the coalition, Tochukwu Ohazuruike, said the DSS is plotting the removal of the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele

Ohazuruike further alleged that the secret police has filed a suit against Emefiele, accusing him of terrorism financing and seeking an order to remand him for 60 days

FCT, Abuja - A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has raised an alarm over an alleged plot to remove the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, from office.

The convener of the coalition, Tochukwu Ohazuruike, raised the alarm while addressing a press conference on Monday, December 19.

A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) alleged a plot to remove the CBN governor Godwin Emefiele from office. Photo credit: @GodwinIEmefiele

Source: Twitter

According to TheCable, Ohazuruike accused the Department of State Services (DSS) of being behind the plot to oust Emefiele based on trumped-up terrorism charges.

He alleged that the security agency has “secretly” filed terrorism charges against the CBN governor.

Ohazuruike further claimed that the secret police in a suit filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja is seeking an order to remand Emefiele for at least 60 days.

“There is a suit at the high court with the major target of getting the CBN governor out of office that motion has the number 294/M/294/2022,” the convener said.

Godwin Emefiele: Anti-DSS protesters storm court, petition AGF

In a related development, The Punch reported that over 200 protesters stormed a Federal High Court in Abuja to march against the suit allegedly filed by the DSS against the CBN governor.

The newspaper also reported that the suit accused Emefiele of terrorism financing and other crimes.

The protesters reportedly included Buhari Legacy Defenders, Arewa Youth Consultative Movement, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Movement, African Centre for Justice and Human rights, Ethnic Youth Leaders, Political Parties Chairmen Forum and Lawyers in Defence of Economic Rights and Justice.

They marched to the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation where they submitted a petition against the action of the DSS and demanded the sack of its DG, Yusuf Bichi.

They also reportedly submitted similar letters to the office of the President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Inspector-General of Police, among others.

Alleged reason behind the reported suit by DSS

The protesters alleged that the DSS embarked on the plot to remove the CBN governor for political and pecuniary reasons.

According to The Punch, the leader of the protesters, Ohazuruike, who had earlier addressed the press conference, alleged that the DSS DG and his allies in the plot had already promised someone else the office on the agreement that the cash withdrawal limit policy would be immediately suspended.

Legit.ng cannot independently confirm the allegations made by the CSOs and the protesters.

At the time of filing this report, the DSS has not reacted to the allegations. The CBN is also yet to make a statement regarding the development.

