The federal government has inaugurated the project steering committee of Makurdi Hydro Power Plant

When completed, the facility is expected to be the biggest hydro power plant in West Africa and will generate 1,650 megawatts

Officials say the initiative is part of President Buhari’s efforts aimed at utilization of hydro resources for power

FCT, Abuja - The minister of power, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, on Monday, December 12, inaugurated the project steering committee of Makurdi Hydro Power Plant, which is set to be the biggest hydro power plant in West Africa by generating 1,650 megawatts of electricity.

The committee chaired by the minister power, has the minister of water resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu as co-chairman, with the Director General Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex Okoh will serve as the vice chairman of the committee.

Representatives of Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba and Plateau states are also on the committee according to a statement from the minister's office sent to Legit.ng.

Engr. Aliyu said that a new hydro power plant in Makurdi Benue state will add to the base load which in-turn will provide a resilient grid.

He added that President Muhammadu Buhari’s strides to ensure that electricity reaches the homes and facility of every Nigerian is delivering measurable results.

The minister noted that Zungeru Hydro Power Plant of 700 megawatts is near completion at 97 per cent and will soon be commissioned while Kashimbilla Hydro Power Plant of 40 megawatts is already delivering power to the grid.

All these, he pointed out, are part of President Buhari’s efforts aimed at utilization of hydro resources for power.

In his remarks, Engr. Adamu emphasized the need and benefits of both ministries and relevant agencies of government working together through collaboration to fast track such projects that are of benefit to Nigerians.

Earlier in his address, the BPE boss, Mr. Okoh expressed optimism that the Makurdi Hydro Power project will contribute towards a sustainable and enduring solution to the power supply shortages in Nigeria.

Okoh further said the Makurdi Hydropower Dam at Abinsi in Benue state will be executed through a public-private-partnership model.

