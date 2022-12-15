Prof Ishaq Oloyede has disclosed that the board remitted no less than N50 billion to the federal government in the last six years

The Registrar explained that the “humongous returns” were in contrast to about N52 million – which is the cumulative return of the previous 40 years of the board

Going further, he said the N50 billion was what was left after recording expenses incurred in conducting the examination

In what many Nigerians will see as a welcome development, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has revealed that it has remitted N50billion to the federal government’s coffers in the last six years.

This was disclosed by JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede at a public lecture titled, “The Imperatives of JAMB in Tertiary Education in Nigeria”, as part of activities to mark this year’s Gbagura Day, said, it has increased the CSR to N750million this year, Daily Trust reports.

He said:

“Currently, over N50billion has been recorded as surplus in the past five years. Over N29billion of this has been returned directly to the CRF. About N11billion disbursed on capital projects, Corporate Social Responsibility, savings (about N6billion) and others in contrasts to about N52million that had been the cumulative return of the previous 40 years.”

Going further, he berated those calling for an extension of validity of results of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) of candidates, saying those behind the calls are acting in ignorance, This Day newspaper.

