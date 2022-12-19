Lai Mohammed says allegations that the federal government did not negotiate with Twitter before lifting ban on the company is a lie

According to the Minister of Information and Culture, it was Twitter that initiated the discussions that kickstarted the negotiation

Going further, the minister revealed that he chaired the team which comprised some other ministers

The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has refuted allegation that the federal government did not negotiate with Twitter in the wake of its suspension.

The allegation was levelled by a former Twitter staff.

On Monday, December 19, the minister discredited the claim and also released to the media, the proofs of the negotiations with the government, The Nation Newspaper reports.

Lai Mohammed releases proofs of negotiation after suspension with twitter: Photo credit: Johns Ola

Source: Facebook

The minister spoke at the 13th edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB)’ Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023) which featured the Minister of Women Affairs, Paulen Tallen.

He said:

"It would be recalled that on June 4, 2021, Twitter operations was suspended in the country following the micro blogging site’s persistent use of activities that were capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

“Seven days after the suspension, precisely on June 11th 2021, we received a letter, addressed to Mr. President, from Twitter’s Vice President in charge of Public Policy, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Sinead McSweeney, seeking to meet with us on the Twitter suspension.

“That letter kick-started a number of activities that culminated in the extensive negotiation.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a copy of the letter was not only displayed on the screens at the briefing but also made available to newsmen.

The minister said after receiving the letter, the federal government announced its team to discuss with Twitter.

Twitter ban affected entertainment but Nigerians are so smart: The Rush star Damilare speaks on his adventure

Meanwhile, the Rush reality star, Damilare Shomoye recently had a chat with Legit.ng to shed more light on the show and its prospects.

Damilare who was a finalist of the first edition aims at going for another edition of the show in other to win the N15 million grand prize.

Speaking on the Twitter ban, he said.

"I must confess Twitter ban affected the entertainment industry, people's businesses are down, we Nigerians are very smart, the moment it happened it affected a lot of people but they looked for another way to bring things back and survive. It's a good thing now that it is back. One thing about Twitter is whatever you are doing on it makes it easy on other social media platforms, if it blows on Twitter it will blow everywhere."

Another Twitter ban? Lai Mohammed drops bombshell about social media

Meanwhile, the federal government has once again reiterated that the unregulated use of social media is harmful.

Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture stated this during a UNESCO program.

He said there was a need for evaluation of social media in terms of its usage and gratification.

Source: Legit.ng