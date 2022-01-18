The Rush reality show star, Damilare Shomoye, discussed his adventures as a contestant in the game and how he got to the finals

In a chat with Legit.ng he also explained the effect of the Twitter ban on the Nigerian entertainment industry and how the citizens coped with it

Damilare discussed other issues like the grand prize, shedding more light on the show and his plans to become a Nollywood star

The Rush reality star, Damilare Shomoye, recently had a chat with Legit.ng to shed more light on the show and its prospects.

Damilare who was a finalist of the first edition aims at going for another edition of the show in other to win the N15 million grand prize.

Damilare discusses the Rush reality show. Credit: @a_andre_official

Source: Instagram

He also spoke about the situation of things in Nigeria.

"Things are expensive 100k is behaving like 10k you have to really sit down and think of what you want to do. Even if you want to go into any business with N15 million you have to reason am well, if not it will look like you drank the money. One has to be very careful and tactical."

The effects of Twitter ban

The reality star also talked about the effect of the Twitter ban and how the platform is the most important social media app.

"I must confess Twitter ban affected the entertainment industry, people's businesses are down, we Nigerians are very smart, the moment it happened it affected a lot of people but they looked for another way to bring things back and survive. It's a good thing now that it is back. One thing about Twitter is whatever you are doing on it makes it easy on other social media platforms, if it blows on Twitter it will blow everywhere."

What Rush reality show is about

Damilare shed more light on the essence of the show:

"The show is about the adrenaline rush, think of things you don't know you can do, everything energy, everything adventure, if you watch the Titans anchored by The Rock, you will have an idea what The Rush is about. It's not about having a big body because it will fail you, you have to be flexible. It was a combination of everything. It the first of its kind, second edition is coming."

The reality star expressed his regrets of not winning the show but vowed to try again. He stated:

"Not winning makes me feel like I can try again the grand prize is 15 million cash, I put a lot in the contest I got injured, I felt bad but not out because I feel I have to opportunity to try again."

Damilare finally expressed his intention to become a movie star because he has been actively involved in entertainment.

Watch the full interview below:

