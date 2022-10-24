The federal government has once again reiterated that the unregulated use of social media is harmful

Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture stated this during a UNESCO program

He said there was a need for evaluation of social media in terms of its usage and gratification

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigeria's minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed has once again vented his dislike for social media stating that the unregulated use of it has become a global challenge.

As reported by PMNews, the minister made this known in Abuja during the Global Media and Information Literacy Week organised by UNESCO.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed thinks social media is a global threat. Photo: Lai Mohammed

Source: Facebook

Lai said there was a need for the evaluation of social media and it should be used wisely and carefully.

While also referring to the theme of the event, he said it was a perfect match for the current situation in the world find itself.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mohammed said he hoped that the panel session of the event will yield good results and proffer lasting solutions to the challenges facing the uses and gratification of social media.

He said:

“Contributions and questions will all be geared toward finding the linkages to building trust among our societies and individuals through the use of media and Information literacy"

Mohammed added that the various interactions at the event would form the basis for a lasting friendship, long after this event would have ended.

The welcome session was attended by Dr.Tawfik Jelassi, the Assistant Director-General of UNESCO on Communication and Information, and Mr. Dihitri Sanga, Regional Director for West Africa, UNESCO.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Mrs. Lydia Jafiya, and some Heads of parastatal agencies in the information unit of the ministry were also in attendance.

Source: Legit.ng