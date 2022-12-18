Unknown gunmen have killed a prominent lawyer and government appointee in Ebonyi state in Anambra

The legal practitioner was travelling from the Ebonyi state capital, Abakaliki, to Onitsha when he met his untimely death

The Anambra state police command said it is yet to get complete details of the incident, which occured on Saturday, December 17

Umunya - A commissioner in the Ebonyi state House of Assembly commission, Barrister Leonard Chibuzor Alegu, has been shot dead in Anambra state by unknown gunmen.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, reported that the incident occurred in the late hours of Saturday, December 17, along the Enugu-Onitsha expressway, in Umunya community, Oyi local government area of Anambra state.

Anambra governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has a lot to do in addressing the insecurity in the state.

A source hinted that the deceased was traveling from Abakaliki to Onitsha to attend a child dedication when the incident occurred.

It was further gathered that the deceased stopped to ease himself when his killers accosted him, and in the process of struggling to escape from them, he was shot in the stomach; while the killers made away with his vehicle and phone.

Anambra's Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, could not confirm the incident at press time.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Abakaliki Lawyers Association, Barrister Victor Alo, told journalists on phone that the deceased was rushed to Immaculate Heart Hospital, Umudioka, where he was confirmed dead.

Alo, a legal practitioner based in Onitsha, also said the deceased's body had been deposited in the mortuary at Awkuzu, adding that they have reported the case at Oyi Divisional Police Headquarters at Nteje.

Insecurity in southeast: Governor Dave Umahi calls Simon Ekpa a 'bandit'

On his part, Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi, has described a self-acclaimed member of IPOB, Simon Ekpa, as a bandit leading terrorists to destabilise the southeast region.

Ekpa, who claimed he was a disciple of Kanu, rose to prominence in July 2021 after he was announced as the lead broadcaster of Radio Biafra.

While addressing stakeholders and party members of the All Progressives Congress on Thursday, December 15, Umahi said that Ebonyi state could not be part of Biafra while lamenting the continued killings and destruction of lives and properties in the region.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls for arrest, repatriation of Simon Ekpa to Nigeria

In a related development, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has asked the federal government to arrest and repatriate Ekpa to Nigeria, saying he is responsible for killings and violence in the southeast.

Ohanaeze, in a statement by the Secretary General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and seen by Legit.ng, noted that economic activities and other businesses were paralysed following the alleged invasion of unknown shooters in the southeast.

Ohanaeze said it had identified Ekpa as being responsible for current killings in Imo, Enugu and disturbance of public peace, as well as sporadic shootings in Ebonyi state.

