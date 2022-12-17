Many people have been feared killed in Ekureku community in the Abi local government area of Cross River state

In what can be described as terrible development, many persons have reportedly lost their lives in Cross Rivers state

The incident was said to have occurred in Ekureku community in the Abi local government area of Cross River state. The permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health in Cross River, Dr. Iwara Iwara, confirmed this.

He said a team from Calabar comprising of Red Cross, the state epidemiology, and the Ministry of Health are on their way to the community for a first-hand assessment of the situation.

Vanguard Newspaper reports that the death is an outbreak of cholera and about 30 people have been killed.

The newspaper added that Ekureku Community is made up of 10 villages including Agbara , Ngarabe, Ekureku-be ,Akpoha , Akare-for , Anong, Emenekpon ,Etegevel, Egboronyi, Emegeh shares boundary with some parts of Ebonyi state.

Meanwhile, the community is said to be facing challenges of portable drinking water.

An unnamed source close to the community was quoted to have said that the outbreak of the cholera disease was noticed two days ago when some villagers started feeling severe diarrhoea and dehydration, Sahara Reporters reports.

