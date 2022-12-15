Police officers in Rivers state who took an ongoing investigation into the port Harcourt residence of Senator Lee Maeba where some gunmen launched an attack have made some revelations.

In his conversation with journalists on Thursday, December 14, the commissioner of police in Rivers, Okon Effiong, disclosed that vehicles damaged by the armed criminals were old and rickety ones, Leadership reports.

The police said Maeba's new cars were not touched by gunmen (Photo: Lee Maeba)

Source: Facebook

Effiong revealed that Maeba's luxurious and rather sophisticated cars were not touched by the assailants, a discovery which is leading the police to suspect that the said attack could have been stage-managed.

Moreover, the police commissioner said Maeba who happens to be the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers is yet to make a statement on the attack.

Speaking more on discoveries made, the police chief said the same gate through which Maeba alleged the gunmen gained access into his house was not damaged.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Effiong added:

“About 9 or 10 security personnel are in his compound. Apparently, because he was satisfied with what I did, as soon as the Deputy Commissioner of Police got there, investigation commenced.

“He was asked to make a statement. To him, that isn’t the procedure but as we speak from that day till today, he hasn’t written a statement. I called him the next day and told him we needed to see his statement but he was waiting on his lawyer.”

Source: Legit.ng