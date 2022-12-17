A 2-year-old boy named Iga Paul was swallowed by a hippopotamus in Uganda on Sunday, December 4, the police said

Uganda - Nothing short of a miracle happened in Uganda on Sunday, December 4, as a 2-year-old boy named Iga Paul survived an attack by a hippopotamus.

The hippo, according to a report by CNN, attacked the boy, swallowing half of his body before spitting him out.

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that development was revealed in a statement released by the Uganda Police Force on Friday, December 16.

How Iga Paul was attacked by the hippo, Uganda police reveal

The young boy was attacked on December 4 at around 3pm local time in the Katwe-Kabatoro district, in the southwest of the east African countr.

Paul had been playing at his home in Rwenjubu cell, Lake Katwe, when the incident happened.

Someone named Chrispas Bagonza made a brave move by stoning the dangerous animal. Bagonza's stoning scared the hippo and caused it to release the young boy from its mouth, according to the police.

“It took the bravery of a one Chrispas Bagonza, who was nearby, to save the victim after he stoned the hippo and scared it, causing it to release the victim from its mouth,” the police said.

Iga Paul rushed to the clinic after surviving the hippo scare

After the hippo released Paul, the young lucky boy was taken to a nearby clinic for injuries he sustained on one hand.

He was later transferred to Bwera Hospital, west Uganda, for further treatment.

The police said the lucky boy has subsequently discharged after making a full recovery.

Paul also received a vaccine for rabies, before being handed back to his parents by the police.

Uganda police warn residents

The police said though the hippo has been scared back into the lake, all residents near animal sanctuaries and habitats should know that wild animals are very dangerous.

According to the statement, wild animals by their instinct see humans as a threat and any interaction can cause them to act strangely or aggressively.

Hippo is one of the most dangerous animals on the planet capable of causing unthinkable damage.

