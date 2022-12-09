Every move to sabotage Ndigbo in the forthcoming general elections will be resisted, the leaders of the Igbo Elders Consultative Forum have said

Chukwuemeka Ezeife alleged that some individuals are planning to use the five-day sit-at-home to manipulate the people against participating in the election

Ezeife also called on the Igbo people to reject the sit-at-home announced by a leader of the IPOB Simon Ekpa

Elders in the southeast region have called on residents of various states to reject the five-day sit-at-home declared by a Finland-based leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa.

The Punch reports that the Igbo Elders Consultative Forum led by a former Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, described Ekpa's order as draconian with the tendencies of epitomising insensitivity to the plight of Ndigbo.

Residents of the southeast have been urged to reject the IPOB's 5-day-sit at-home.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Thursday, December 8, the leader of the pan-Igbo socio-political organisation said the five-day sit-at-home order must never be adhered to.

Ezeife said the elders of the Igbo land after a strategic meeting came to the conclusion that some people in government do not wish Ndigbo well.

He added that as such, these individuals are working hard to truncate the scheduled 2023 general election in the southeast by pushing for the sit-at-home order in the region.

He further called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that necessary steps are taken to provide a level playing ground for next year's election.

His words:

“The people of the South-East, both at home and in diaspora, should all collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards and ensure effective participation in the electoral process of next year."

