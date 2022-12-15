A report by The Punch has it that Simon Ekpa, the self-acclaimed disciple of the Indigenous People of Biafra leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has officially ended the five-day sit-at-home order in the South-East region of Nigeria.

Ekpa in a video posted on YouTube on Wednesday night, announced the end of the five-day sit-at-home order, terming it “historic and successful” for Biafraland.

Also in a new development, it was observed that in the caption of the video, Ekpa wrote that the 2023 elections will not hold in the South-East region, saying it is a “sacrifice” that the people of Biafra have to make.

He also wrote that “ending Nigeria” is a task that must be done by 2023.

The caption reads,

“To end Nigeria in 2023 is a task that must be done! There will be no general election in Biafraland in 2023, it is a sacrifice and a task that must be done by all Biafrans across the globe.

“I want every Biafran to watch this broadcast and share widely. Don’t miss it…Follow enterbiafra.com to know How IPOB activities delaying Fulanisation of Nigeria.

“I am Simon Ekpa, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s disciple on Biafra restoration.”

