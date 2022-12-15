Nigerians across the world are signing a petition for the arrest of Simon Ekpa, the self-acclaimed disciple of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Ekpa was behind the December 9-14 sit-at-home order which led to violence by the enforcers in the southeast

Over 2,000 people have reportedly signed the petition seeking Ekpa’s arrest for “terrorism and genocide"

In a probably unprecedented move, Nigerians all over the world are signing a petition appealing to the Finnish government, Nigerian government and the European Union to arrest Simon Ekpa.

Ekpa, a self-acclaimed disciple of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, had ordered the people of the southeast to observe a sit-at-home from December 9-14, 2022.

Nigerians want Simon Ekpa arrested for the sit-at-home violence in the southeast. Photo credits: @nifty_Ci, @EmperorTv001

Source: Twitter

The five-day sit-at-home order led to the killing of many residents and the destruction of properties in the Igbo-dominated region.

The mayhem was perpetrated by the hoodlums enforcing the order.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

IPOB, through its spokesman Emma Powerful, has dissociated itself from the sit-at-home order.

Over 2,000 people sign petition seeking Simon Ekpa's arrest

According to The Punch, 2,761 people have signed the petition seeking Ekpa’s arrest by Thursday morning, December 15.

They want Ekpa arrested for “terrorism and genocide.”

The petition reads in part:

“We call on the Finnish Government, EU, The Nigerian Government to arrest Mr. Simon Ekpa, and investigate all his heinous crimes and terror activities in Eastern Nigeria.

“One Simon Ekpa (also known as Ifeanyi Njoku), a Nigerian living in Finland, and holding Finnish citizenship, has by proxies, successfully established and coordinated an armed rebel group in Eastern Nigeria whom he now wields to destroy lives, property, and businesses in Eastern Nigeria."

Sit-at-home: Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls for arrest, repatriation of Simon Ekpa to Nigeria

In a similar development, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has asked the federal government to arrest and repatriate Ekpa to Nigeria, saying he is responsible for killings and violence in the southeast.

Ohanaeze, in a statement by the Secretary General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and seen by Legit.ng, noted that economic activities and other businesses were paralysed, following the alleged invasion of unknown gunmen in the southeast.

Ohanaeze said it has identified Ekpa as being responsible for current killings in Imo, Enugu and disturbance of public peace, as well as sporadic shootings in Ebonyi state.

Source: Legit.ng