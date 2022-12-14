The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu is probably the most hated politician at the moment

Week in, and week out he continues to suffer several criticisms ahead of the forthcoming presidential polls

Netizens recently called out Tinubu for claiming to have transformed Lagos state into what it is today, while some believed nothing actually changed

Nigerians and Lagosians on social media are not happy with the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu throughout his campaign so far has always boasted of his achievements in Lagos state and his allies have always credited him for the infrastructural development of Lagos state.

People struggling for space between public transport buses and trucks at the Oshodi bus stop in Lagos on 06 February 2006, a year before the end of Tinubu's tenure as governor. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Jagaban as he is fondly called is mostly credited for nominating all the governors of the state since he left office in 2007.

Meanwhile, a viral video from 2002 surfaced on social media showing Oshodi a grossly populated and commercial area of Lagos state.

This video was greeted with a lot of reactions with various opinionated views that nothing has changed since then and that Oshodi still remains choked up with traffic and people.

Similarly, some of the reactions also pointed out how the media only display the affluent areas of Lagos like Victoria Island, Banana Island, Lekki, Ikoyi, and a host of others while leaving out the densely populated and revenue-generating areas like Agege, Bariga, Mushin, Badagry, Ajegunle, Ikorodu, Iyana Ipaja and a whole lots more.

Reactions on social media

One of the netizens who reacted to the viral video said:

"I still don’t know why he brags so much about Lagos.

"Same Lagos ? Iyana Ipaja , Badagry, Ayobo, Ipaja , Agege , Ajegunle, Bariga, Itire, Mushin et al ? Or people think Lagos is just Ikoyi, Lekki , VI?

"Come on."

Another reaction says:

"Lol. THIS was the Oshodi FASHOLA inherited. Tinubu didn't clear Oshodi, Fashola did and Ambode modernized it. Lagos would have obviously been more developed than this if Ambode @AkinwunmiAmbode had continued for another 4yrs. Thank God he can still run for another 4yrs."

@King_Drogo in his reaction said:

"You're too old to be lying like an infant.

Minus Fashola and Ambode's achievement please and show us Oshodi immediately he left office."

Source: Legit.ng