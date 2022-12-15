Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has once again intensified its campaign strategy in a bid to win the presidential seat at the 2023 general election

As reported by the Daily Independent, the presidential campaign council (PCC) of the party confirmed the appointed new executives to champion the affairs of the campaign in Oyo state which is controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

APC will be looking to win Oyo state which is a PDP-controlled state. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The PCC confirmed the appointment of Kehinde Olaosebikan as the chairman of the Oyo state Publicity Committee of the APC.

Similarly, a 15-man state committee was also approved to work with Olaosebikan ahead of the crucial presidential polls.

Olaosebikan appointment was confirmed on Tuesday, December 13, and signed by the national PCC director of media and publicity, Bayo Onanuga.

Kehinde Olaosebikan profile

However, Olaosebikan before his appointment had an illustrious career working as a journalist for one of the a-list newspaper outfits in Nigeria.

He also had a stint as a spokesperson to the late Governor Lam Adesina from 1999 to 2003.

He also had his stint as a politician while serving as the director of media and publicity for the presidential campaign councils in 2011 and 2015.

At the grassroots level, Olaosebikan served as a local government for two terms as well as a gubernatorial candidate.

