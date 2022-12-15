Demola Seriki, Nigeria's envoy to the Kingdom of Spain, died in Madrid on Thursday morning, a statement from the children said

Seriki was a grassroots politician who started his career as a clerical officer on Lagos Island in 1978

The grassroots politician had served as minister in 4 different ministries under the PDP before joining the ACN that later formed the APC in 2011

Demola Seriki, Nigeria's ambassador to Spain, died at the age of 63, on Thursday, December 15

In a statement by his children, Seriki died in Madrid, Spain, in the early hour of Thursday when his family was with him.

He was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before joining the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) which metamorphosed into the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos in March 2011.

Below are some of the things you need to know about the Nigerian ambassador

Demola Seriki was born on Lagos Island on November 30, 1959. He had his primary and secondary education in Nigeria before proceeding to obtain his BSc and MSc in Accounting from City University in New York, United States. The late ambassador was a grassroots politician who started his career as a clerical officer at Lagos city council on Lagos Island in 1978. Demola was appointed as Nigeria's ambassador to Spain in January 2021, a position he held until his death. The late ambassador is the Otun Aare of Lagos, a chieftaincy title conferred on him by the Oba of Lagos, HRH Oba Rilwan Akiolu. He had served in different 4 federal government ministries before his appointment as ambassador.

Below is the list of the ministries:

Minister of State for Interior

The late ambassador served as minister of state for the interior between 2009 and 2010.

He served as a minister under the late President Umar Musa Yar'Adua.

Minister of state for agriculture and water resources

The grassroots politician served as minister of state for agriculture and water resources between 2007 and 2008.

This was at a time President Yar'Adua just took over from ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo.

Minister of mines and steel development

Seriki became the supervising minister in the ministry of mines and steel development on October 2008.

However, he only spent 3 months in the ministry as he was removed in December 2008.

Minister of state for defence

He was appointed as the minister of state for defence between 2008 and 2009.

Source: Legit.ng