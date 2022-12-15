The Northern Elders Forum has accused some politicians of trying to suppress votes in the northern region

According to the northern elders, an investigation is being carried out to know the extent of the crime being perpetuated

Meanwhile, the elders called on people from the north not to release their voter's card to anyone no matter the circumstances

An allegation that some politicians are buying Permanent Voter Cards from citizens has not gone down well with the Northern Elders Forum (NEF).

According to the elders, this was an attempt to suppress votes in the region.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by NEF’s director of publicity and advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, Vanguard Newspaper reports.

Northern elders say buying of PVCs is an attempt to suppress votes in their region.

The NEF claimed that millions of northern voters, particularly women, are being made to surrender their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for N2,000.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday, December 12, called the attention of Nigerians to the worrying development.

He said:

“Northern Elders Forum had followed this worrying phenomenon, advising community leaders and major stakeholders on the dangers of disenfranchising large numbers of citizens. We have also undertaken our own investigations, which prompt this public warning.

“Thousands, or possibly even millions of Northern voters, particularly women, are being made to surrender their PVCs for a pittance, in most instances not more than N2000.

“In some instances they are told their cards will be returned to them after they are processed for additional payments as poverty relief. No cards are returned. Our investigations suggest that this is an aggressive and blatant voter suppression attempt to reduce the voting powers of the North.

Why people are selling their PVCs for N2000

According to the elders, people involved in this practice work for different political parties. The group added that communities where they assume their parties or candidates have comparative advantages or disadvantages, This Day added.

Going further, the group lamented the poverty situation of the north, insisting that this is the contributing factor to the menace.

