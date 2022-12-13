INEC has raised the alarm that some politicians have started buying up Permanent Voter Cards from Nigerians

In what can be described as another blow to Nigeria's electoral values, some politicians have accused of buying up Permanent Voter Cards.

The allegation was leveled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday, December 12, Vanguard Newspaper reports.

It added that the politicians are financially inducing voters to harvest their Voter Identification Numbers.

This was disclosed by the acting chairman of INEC and National Commissioner overseeing the FCT, Nasarawa, Kaduna and Plateau states, Mohammed Haruna, Punch Newspaper added.

He made this known in Abuja during the launch of the #YourVoteMatters project by an election observer group, NESSACTION.

The project was supported by the International Foundation for Electoral System; the United States Agency for International Development and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

He said:

“We are aware that some politicians are more or less buying the PVCs. If you collect the PVC and then you sell it out or allow someone else to have it, you are aiding illegal possession of the PVC which is an offence in our Electoral Act."

