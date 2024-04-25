Davido, in a video, recalled how his 30BG fans sent him a substantial sum of $600,000 (₦690million) on his birthday

In the trending video, Davido revealed he had only made a lighthearted joke online soliciting money to facilitate the customs clearance of his new car

Davido said he was stunned when he got more than he expected from his fans in and outside Nigeria

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido has recounted how he garnered $600,000 (₦ 690million) from his devoted fans during his birthday celebration.

The Afrobeats star, during an interview on Business Untitled Podcast, said he had dropped a funny post on social media ahead of his birthday as he jokingly begged for financial assistance from fans to clear his luxurious Cullinan car with the Nigerian Customs.

Davido recounts how he solicited for financial assistance online. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Citing how expensive it was to import cars into the country, Davido said he was stunned by the generosity of his devoted fans as the money he received surpassed all expectations.

According to Davido, a single social media post pushed his fanbase into action, resulting in unexpected contributions totalling $600,000.

Watch video of Davido speaking about how a single social media post earned him $600,000.

Davido also recently revealed he made N1.3m at his show at the MSG Arena.

