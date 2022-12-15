In Nigeria, corruption has a way of fighting back despite mechanism put in place by the federal government to end it

This was the position of the EFCC on Wednesday, December 14, when it spoke on the activities of some corrupt politicians

According to the commission, Nigeria will still have issues with corruption as long as citizens continue to celebrate corrupt leaders

Kano state - The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has cautioned Nigerians not to mortgage their future by selling votes to corrupt Nigerian politicians during elections.

He added that if citizens continue to fall prey to these selfish individuals, they will be deprived of better basic amenities in the future, The Guardian reports.

Bawa said corruption is fighting back in Nigeria (Photo: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission)

Source: Facebook

Bawa made this call to citizens through the deputy director of EFCC Kano zonal office, Sunday Ofanmon, who represented him at an integrity award presentation organised by the Centre for Awareness on Justice and Accountability (CAJA) on Wednesday, December 14.

Speaking on behalf of Bawa, Ofanmon noted that the ugly trend of corruption and its repercussions will thrive as long as Nigerians continue to celebrate corrupt leaders.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Ofanmon added that in Nigeria, corruption is fighting back despite measures put in place to eradicate it.

He went on to state that the EFCC can only fight corruption using intelligent information provided by the public, which, according to him, is scarce.

2023 election: Trouble looms as EFCC discloses hierarchy of top entities on watch list

In the build-up to the 2023 general elections, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it had commenced an investigation on some top politicians.

The commission’s chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, disclosed this in Lagos on Tuesday, October 25, at a workshop on financial crimes reportage organised for some selected journalists.

Bawa, while speaking at the workshop, further revealed that the commission has begun to track and take note of some high-profile entities in Nigeria in the build-up to the election.

He listed some of them as top politicians, legal practitioners, estate operators, precious stone dealers, accountants, construction companies, and many others.

EFCC re-arraigns suspended AGF Ahmed Idris over N109 billion fraud

In another development, the federal high court sitting in Maitama-Abuja had reinstated the bail of the suspended accountant-general of the federation, Ahmed Idris.

Source: Legit.ng