The purported endorsement of Peter Obi of Labour Party by Olubadan has been denied by the palace

According to the Olubadan palace, there is no iota of truth in the video being circulated by supporters of Obi

Going further, the palace insisted that the Olubadan is a father to all and has no reason to support one candidate against the other

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

The palace of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Senator Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, has cautioned politicians against using traditional rulers for political acceptance.

This denial followed viral video being shared by Obi’s supporters in which one of the chiefs of Olubadan was seen praying for the success of the Labour Party candidate, Vanguard Newspaper reports.

Olubadan says the palace did not endorse Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

According to the palace of Olubadan, the monarch did not endorse the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi for the 2023 presidency.

It consequently described the report as falsehood concocted to mislead the general public, PM News added.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The video was taken during the visit of Obi and Labour Party leaders to the palace of the last Saturday.

The palace insisted that prayer for Obi does not amount to endorsement of his candidacy as being insinuated by the LP’s presidential candidate supporters.

The statement read in part:

“For the umpteenth time, let it be emphasized that Olubadan and his cabinet members do not and cannot belong to any political party and they would never express preference for any candidate or political party in the public no matter the degree of temptation. The palace of Olubadan belongs to all just as the occupier of the exalted stool remains father of all as well."

2023 presidency: New twist as Labour Party chieftain reveals what can stop Peter Obi from winning

Umar Farouk, the national secretary of the Labour Party (LP), says only Nigerians can stop his party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, from winning the 2023 elections.

Farouk made this assertion when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, December 8. Asked what could stop the former governor of Anambra state from winning the 2023 presidential election, Farouk said:

Speaking further, Farouk revealed why the Labour Party is assured of the victory of Obi in the forthcoming general polls. The LP chieftain said the party's optimism is anchored on the momentum of the Obidients, the supports of Obi.

2023 presidency: Nigerian man takes Peter Obi campaign to ongoing World Cup in Qatar

In another report, a Nigerian man known as Jpac took Peter Obi's campaign to the ongoing 2022 soccer World Cup in Qatar.

The man wore a branded 'OBIdient's shirt and a Nigerian native cap while watching one of the games at the Mundial.

Although Nigeria's Super Eagles did not qualify for the competition, many Nigerians are in Qatar to experience the global football festival.

Source: Legit.ng