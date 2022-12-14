The Ajaokuta Steel Company in Kogi state will definitely become functional if elected, Peter Obi has declared

Going further, the Labour Party Presidential candidate insisted that if he becomes Nigeria's president, he will bring prosperity to the state

Also, Peter Obi also promised that his administration would secure the lives of Nigerians by providing adequate security

In what can be described as a bold promise, Peter Obi has promised to bring prosperity to all the three senatorial districts of Kogi if elected Nigeria’s next president in 2023 general elections.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) also vowed to resuscitate the Ajaokuta Steel Company, News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Obi made the promise on Tuesday in Lokoja, during the LP presidential rally in Lokoja, Kogi capital.

According to him, a functional Ajaokuta steel project, would bring about employment of millions of unemployed youths with economic prosperity, among others, Premium Times added.

Going further, Obi also promised that his administration would secure the country and would entrench the rule of law and make sure that human rights are rooted firmly in the country.

The LP presidential candidate consequently urged the people to reject other parties at the polls even if they bring money to buy their votes. He argued that the coming election will be different from others as it will be about character, competence and or about religion or tribe.

”If they give you money, collect it and vote against them, because it is your money. Tell them you want to follow those who know the road, that you are tired of being in the wilderness."

2023 presidency: Influential APC chieftain reveals presidential candidate that tensions Tinubu

Meanwhile, Peter Obi and the Labour Party have been described as the major contender that can go toe-to-toe at the 2023 presidential election with the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Osita Okechukwu, an influential chieftain of the ruling party made this known on Monday during an interview on Arise TV's breakfast program, The Morning Show.

Okechukwu who is also the director-general of Voice of Nigeria (VON) dismissed Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a major threat to the ruling party.

