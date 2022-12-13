Ibrahim Magayaki, the commissioner for agriculture and natural resources in Zamfara state, has been remanded in a correctional centre in Gusau, the state capital

The Zamfara high court sitting in Gusau ordered that the commissioner should be remanded following his refusal to obey a court order

Justice Bello Shinkafi of the court ruled that Magayaki sold some parts of tractors that have been approved to be listed for one Dunbulum Investment

Gusau, Zamfara - A high court sitting in Gusau, the Zamfara capital, has remanded the commissioner for agriculture and natural resources in the state, Ibrahim Magayaki, for contempt of court on Monday, December 12.

According to Daily Trust, Justice Bello Shinkafi of the high court ordered that the commissioner should be remanded at the correctional centre in Gusau.

Why Zamfara commissioner was remanded in prison

Shinkafi cited the provisions of section 6 of the penal code law that criminalised the disobedience of the court order by the commissioner.

The court maintained that the commissioner had disobeyed the court order in the suit between one Dumbulum investment and the government of Zamfara state.

The judge stated that Dumbulum Investment had secured court approval to attach some movable properties of the state government including tractors.

However, the commissioner defied the court order and sold some of the tractor parts that the court had attached.

Shortly after the court ruling, Misbahu Salauddeen, the prosecuting counsel, said his client had filed an application to remand the commissioner.

But the defence counsel said he was not authorised by the state attorney general to grant a press interview.

The case had been adjourned to Friday, December 16 for the continuation of the hearing in the suit.

